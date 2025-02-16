Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED

The Nothing Phone 3a series, launching at MWC 2025, is expected to be priced between Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999. The series will likely feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors, a unique Glyph LED interface, and possibly a telephoto or periscope lens.

The Nothing Phone 3a series, the company's newest smartphone portfolio, will be unveiled on March 4 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The anticipated cost of these gadgets, which has already come to light through industry sources, is the main topic of discussion around the introduction.

Nothing Phone 3a series price (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to cost between Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, its more expensive brother, may cost between Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999. With this price approach, the smartphones are positioned in the mid-premium market, competing with Samsung's A-series, OnePlus, and iQOO.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications

The brand's distinctive design language, which includes a transparent back panel, a Glyph LED interface, and flat edges, is anticipated to be maintained in the next generation of smartphones. A side button that can be customized, modeled after Apple's Action Button, may be a new feature. According to rumors, the Nothing Phone 3a will be available in black and white, while the Pro variant may be offered in black and grey.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU is anticipated to power both smartphones, guaranteeing a balance between economy and performance. While the Pro model may have a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, the Nothing Phone 3a might come with two storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphones will most likely come pre-installed with Nothing OS 3.0, which is based on Android 15.

Although there are still little specifics available about the camera, rumors indicate that the Nothing Phone 3a may have a telephoto lens, while the Pro model may include a periscope lens, which would be the first for the brand at this price range. There are rumors that the Nothing Phone 3a will have a 4,290mAh battery, which is much less than the 5,000mAh one seen in the Nothing Phone 2a.

