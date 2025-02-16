Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED

The Nothing Phone 3a series, launching at MWC 2025, is expected to be priced between Rs 23,999 and Rs 29,999. The series will likely feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processors, a unique Glyph LED interface, and possibly a telephoto or periscope lens.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications, price and other details LEAKED gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 5:35 PM IST

The Nothing Phone 3a series, the company's newest smartphone portfolio, will be unveiled on March 4 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The anticipated cost of these gadgets, which has already come to light through industry sources, is the main topic of discussion around the introduction.

Nothing Phone 3a series price (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to cost between Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, its more expensive brother, may cost between Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999. With this price approach, the smartphones are positioned in the mid-premium market, competing with Samsung's A-series, OnePlus, and iQOO.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro renders LEAK – This is how they might look!

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications

The brand's distinctive design language, which includes a transparent back panel, a Glyph LED interface, and flat edges, is anticipated to be maintained in the next generation of smartphones. A side button that can be customized, modeled after Apple's Action Button, may be a new feature. According to rumors, the Nothing Phone 3a will be available in black and white, while the Pro variant may be offered in black and grey.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU is anticipated to power both smartphones, guaranteeing a balance between economy and performance. While the Pro model may have a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, the Nothing Phone 3a might come with two storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphones will most likely come pre-installed with Nothing OS 3.0, which is based on Android 15.

Also Read | Lava’s Prowatch X launched with advanced fitness tracking, more than 110 sports modes | Check specs and price

Although there are still little specifics available about the camera, rumors indicate that the Nothing Phone 3a may have a telephoto lens, while the Pro model may include a periscope lens, which would be the first for the brand at this price range. There are rumors that the Nothing Phone 3a will have a 4,290mAh battery, which is much less than the 5,000mAh one seen in the Nothing Phone 2a.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro renders leak this is how they might look gcw

Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro renders LEAK – This is how they might look!

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details gcw

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED! gcw

Realme P3x 5G set to launch on February 18; Official design, colours, specifications REVEALED!

iPhone SE 4 launch on February 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming Apple event (WATCH) gcw

iPhone SE 4 launch on February 19? Apple CEO Tim Cook teases an upcoming Apple event (WATCH)

Google Pixel 9a: Official case, colours, expected specifications, battery LEAKED ahead of launch gcw

Google Pixel 9a: Official case, colours, expected specifications, battery LEAKED ahead of launch

Recent Stories

Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman MEG

Handbag essentials: must-have life savers for every woman

Swift to Punch: 9 best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakhs gcw

Swift to Punch: 9 best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakhs

Karnataka hospital faces outrage as doctors use phone torch during power outrage [VIDEO] anr

Karnataka doctors use phone torch to stitch patient's wound as hospital faces power outage, faces flak (WATCH)

Chitrangda Singh 6 stunning suit looks to elevate your wardrobe gcw

Chitrangda Singh’s 6 stunning suit looks to elevate your wardrobe

IPL 2025 FULL schedule announced: Holders KKR vs RCB in opener on March 22, final in Kolkata on May 25 shk

IPL 2025 FULL schedule announced: Holders KKR vs RCB in opener on March 22, final in Kolkata on May 25

Recent Videos

Peru: Stranded Puppy Rescued From Sewer Amid Heavy Rainfall | Asianet Newsable

Peru: Stranded Puppy Rescued From Sewer Amid Heavy Rainfall | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Eyewitness Recounts Horror | 'People Were Fainting, Falling…'

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Eyewitness Recounts Horror | 'People Were Fainting, Falling…'

Video Icon
'Superstar Only Salman Bhai': Dolly Chaiwala Corrects Arbaaz Khan in Dubai

'Superstar Only Salman Bhai': Dolly Chaiwala Corrects Arbaaz Khan in Dubai

Video Icon
Top 9 Romantic Song Mashups of 2025 🎶 Ultimate Love Playlist for Every Mood 💕

Top 9 Romantic Song Mashups of 2025 🎶 Ultimate Love Playlist for Every Mood 💕

Video Icon
Newly-married! Prateik Babbar Spotted with Wife Priya Banerjee After Wedding | Asianet Newsable

Newly-married! Prateik Babbar Spotted with Wife Priya Banerjee After Wedding | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon