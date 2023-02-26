Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo V27 Pro likely price in India leaked ahead of March 1 launch; Check out all details

    Vivo V27 Pro alleged price in India has been leaked online ahead of the phone’s scheduled launch on March 1, 2023. The Vivo V27 series India launch is taking place on March 1 at 12:00 pm (IST). A dedicated page for the Vivo V27 Pro has already been listed on Flipkart.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    The Vivo V27 series, which is expected to include the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro, is scheduled to debut in India on March 1. Vivo has been sharing information about the "Pro" model, but the standard model has not yet been given any specifics. Additionally, the Vivo V27 Pro's price in India has already been revealed ahead of time.

    The debut of the Vivo V27 series in India is scheduled for March 1 at 12:00. (IST). The Vivo V27 Pro has already been given its own website on Flipkart, indicating that after its official release in the nation, the device will be sold there.

    Although Vivo has not made any formal statements regarding the cost of its new V series smartphone, a media report has revealed some information about Vivo 27 Pro's price. Media reports suggest that the basic 8GB/128GB variant of the Vivo V27 Pro costs Rs 37,999 in India. The phone will also be available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

    Speaking about the expected specifications, the Vivo V27 Pro will have a 120Hz curved AMOLED touchscreen, the company has verified. The phone has a color-changing glass rear plate and an ultra-slim design that is only 7.4mm thick. A triple-camera system on the rear with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V camera sensor and OIS is also confirmed by the preview page on Flipkart. The conventional LED light has been replaced by a brand-new circular Aura Light on the rear.

    The phone is expected to boot Android 13 with the latest version of Funtouch OS on top. The handset packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W wired charging support.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
