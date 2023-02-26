iQOO Z7 smartphone officially teased, may launch in India soon; Check out all details

iQOO Z7 will be launched in India soon. The CEO of iQOO India, Nipun Marya, recently teased a new smartphone from the company on social media. The image he posted showed a smartphone covered with a veil, and had the letters "Z7" in the background.

With the announcement of yet another smartphone in India, iQOO appears to be on a run. The iQOO 11 5G, driven by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, was the company's first smartphone to be released in India back in January. It was followed by the introduction of the iQOO Neo 7 5G, the first device to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor in the nation.

After launching the iQOO 11 and iQOO Neo 7, the company is now set to launch the successor to the iQOO Z6, the iQOO Z7. The poster of the upcoming smartphone was teased on social media.

The smartphone is depicted in the ad as being teal, but it may also be available in other hues. The smartphone's dual-camera system can be seen on the rear of the device, which is completely visible in the poster. However, there is currently no information available regarding the phone's debut date, price, or specs. While the design is in line with that of past iQOO and Vivo smartphones, there is no confirmation about the device in question.

In a similar development, iQOO just unveiled the Neo 7 in India. The cost of the smartphone with the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage choice is Rs 29,999. A 6.7-inch display with Full-HD+, a 120Hz frame rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate are available on the iQOO Neo 7. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, along with LPDDR5 Memory and UFS 3.1 storage, run the iQOO Neo 7. A sizable vapour chamber and multiple-layer graphite sheets are present to keep the smartphone cold during prolonged gameplay sessions.

(Photo: @tsaikumar1989 | Twitter)