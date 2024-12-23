Know how to use the same WhatsApp number on two phones

Want to use the same WhatsApp account on all your devices simultaneously? Let's explore how this WhatsApp feature works.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

How to use the same WhatsApp number on two phones

If you're a WhatsApp user with multiple phones, you might want to use the same WhatsApp account on all your devices at the same time. Learn how to use the Linked Devices feature.

article_image2

WhatsApp Update

Let's first see how to log into the WhatsApp application on another Android phone or iPhone using the Linked Devices feature.

article_image3

WhatsApp Number

Open WhatsApp on your primary mobile. Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the screen and select Linked Devices. Now you will get the option to connect a new device.

article_image4

WhatsApp Users

Once selected, scan the QR code that appears from your other smartphone. Before that, make sure you have the WhatsApp application installed on the second mobile as well.

article_image5

Same WhatsApp on Multiple Devices

If you are using a separate number on your second phone, avoid logging in with that number. Instead, do the following when logging in.

article_image6

WhatsApp Hacks

Touch the three-dot menu in the top right corner and select the option to connect the second mobile as a Companion Device. Your second phone will generate a QR code. Scan that code with your primary mobile. Your WhatsApp conversations will immediately appear on the second phone as well. You can use both at the same time.

