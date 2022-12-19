Vivo X90 series launch date leaked! Know the date, expected specs, price, other details

Vivo X90 series of smartphones, which includes the X90, the X90 Pro and the X90 Pro+, was recently launched in China. The smartphones pack the latest camera hardware including top of the line processors from MediaTek and Qualcomm. A leaked poster has now revealed that the smartphones will be announced globally early next year.

The launch date for the high-end Vivo X90 series has been publicly leaked, thus it is soon anticipated that the series will be available in markets throughout the world. The Vivo X90 was recently unveiled by the firm in China, and it appears that Vivo is now getting ready for the launch overseas. The series consists of three models: a regular, Pro, and Pro+ model. If Vivo intends to introduce all the models to additional markets is presently unknown.

A tipster (@TechnoAnkit1) on Twitter revealed what seemed to be a poster for the introduction of the Vivo X90 series. According to the billboard, the Vivo X90 series will debut on January 31. The leaked poster mentions the words Vivo X90 Series, Launch Event, and the January 31 date, but does not specify any other information.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

The Vivo X90 Pro+ has the highest price of the three and the best features. High-end performance is provided by Qualcomm's newest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The gadget sports a large 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The gadget can automatically modify the refresh rate based on the content because it supports LTPO 4.0 technology. There is a 4,700mAh battery inside. The business has made compatibility for 50W and 80W wireless charging technologies available. At the back, there is a quad 50-megapixel camera arrangement.

A 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+ and a 300Hz touch sampling rate are features of the Vivo X90. It has a 4,810mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging capabilities and a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. It boasts stereo speakers that can play Hi-Res and aptX HD music. The Vivo X90 has a 50-megapixel triple camera array with EIS and OIS capability for photography.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup final breaks search records, highest-ever traffic in 25 years: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Last but not least, the Vivo X90 Pro measures roughly 6.78 inches and boasts a 2K resolution. The AMOLED display is compatible with HDR10+, 2160Hz PWM, 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 4,870mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 CPU. Support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging has been made available by the firm.

(Photo: @Hayaponlog | Twitter)

Also Read | OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect