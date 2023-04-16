Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Coming soon': Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch in India imminent; Check out all details

    The X90 series' India debut was announced at the same time as the global launch, although the precise launch date was not disclosed. Vivo has established a specific product listing page with the slogan "coming soon" signalling the impending release of the line-up. 

    The X90 series flagship phones from Vivo have begun to be teased for release in India. Although the precise date hasn't been announced as of the time of writing, we may anticipate the corporation to introduce the X90 and X90 Pro in the nation as early as this month. In February, the X90 and X90 Pro both made their global debuts. The top-tier X90 Pro Plus is currently only available in China.

    Also Read | Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air spotted, may launch at WWDC 2023: Report

    It is very evident from the listing that the X90 Pro will be the star product, therefore it will be fascinating to see if any surprises are in store for the X90 Pro Plus. However, if past events are any indication, the X90 and X90 Pro are roughly what we can anticipate.

    The 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED panels on the X90 and X90 Pro offer the same 120Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 1,300nits. Both phones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 chipset, which can be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Vivo's Funtouch OS 3, which is based on Android 13, is in charge.

    The triple camera system on the back of the X90 Pro is more powerful, with a 50MP primary lens (1-inch Sony IMX989), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a second 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. The X90 has three cameras: a 12MP ultrawide, a second 12MP telephoto, and a slightly downsized 50MP primary (IMX866). Both phones sport the same 32MP front-facing camera. The 4,870mAh battery of the X90 Pro supports both 50W wireless charging and 120W rapid wired charging. 

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launch date ANNOUNCED; Here's what you can expect

