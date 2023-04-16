Apple's new 15-inch MacBook Air spotted, may launch at WWDC 2023: Report

With WWDC 2023 approaching, analyst Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple may soon release its long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air with a M2-like chipset. This new laptop will feature a larger, higher-resolution display. Gurman claims that this could be the long-awaited 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple has been planning to introduce this year.

Apple Inc. is ramping up testing of fresh Macs with processors on par with the current M2 chip, making headway on key new machines that could help reverse a sales decline. According to developer logs provided to media, the Mac manufacturer has started testing the new devices with third-party programmes from the App Store to verify their compatibility. Before a new gadget is released, that is an essential step.

According to Gurman, Apple is rigorously testing "fresh Macs" using a chipset comparable to the existing M2 chipset, according to a recent Bloomberg article. Following device compatibility testing with third-party applications, developer logs that were made available to media were used to compile this information.

According to the logs, Apple is presently working on a laptop with processing characteristics comparable to those of current models, which most likely uses the M2 chip. The display on this new laptop, however, will be bigger and greater quality. This may be the eagerly anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple has been intending to release this year, according to Gurman.

Similar to the previous M2 chipset, the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air is said to include an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. As a standard feature, it will also include 8GB of RAM. The laptop is defined as a "Mac 15,3" model, and macOS 14 is mentioned as its operating system.

At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple unveiled the redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 processor. Therefore, it is probable that Apple will do the same this year and introduce the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air. At the WWDC 2023 on June 5, Apple is also anticipated to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17, the next MacOS, and more.

