    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launch date ANNOUNCED; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is launching in India soon. Samsung has revealed some key details of the Galaxy M14 5G. The exact price of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has not been officially announced. Here's what you can expect.

    Samsung Galaxy M14 5G launch date ANNOUNCED Here is what you can expect gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Samsung has finally revealed the launch date of the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in India. The smartphone will be unveiled on April 17 at 12 p.m. local time. The smartphone is believed to include a slew of remarkable features as well as a robust design. The Amazon website has disclosed some important data regarding the smartphone. Now, this also confirms Amazon's availability, but no sale date has been revealed yet.

    The smartphone will be powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset, which the firm promises would provide smooth performance and effective power management.

    Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 7 series to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    The smartphone's camera system will include a 50-megapixel triple camera arrangement, which Samsung promises would let users to shoot beautiful photographs and movies. The camera setup on the back will consist of three circular bumps arranged vertically, a design that is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

    The Galaxy M14 5G will also come with a large 6000mAh battery that enables 25W rapid wired charging out of the box. The Galaxy M14 5G's battery life is claimed to be outstanding, with up to 155 hours of music playing time, 58 hours of conversation time, 27 hours of internet usage, or 25 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

    Also Read | Truecaller rolls out Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users; Step-by-step guide on how to access it

    The Amazon India webpage also includes information about the design and form factor of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. The front of the smartphone is rumoured to include a waterdrop notch display, providing an immersive viewing experience.

    While the precise pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has not been released, the microsite on Amazon India has hinted that the smartphone would begin at Rs 13,XXX.

    Also Read | Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India, will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

    (Photo: Twitter | @aryanag2610)

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
