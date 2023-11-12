Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares top 5 'why' questions on Diwali; Check out

    CEO Sundar Pichai on Sunday wished everyone a "Happy Diwali" and revealed that the festival of lights has generated curiosity among Google users worldwide. He also shared the top five questions that were searched on Google.
     

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    The CEO of Alphabet and Google, Sundar Pichai, wished everyone a happy Diwali in a tweet from his official account. The post has been shared to give the answers to the top questions being asked by people around the world in the context of Diwali. 

    Questions like why we light diya, why we make rangoli, why India celebrates Diwali, why we do Lakshmi puja and more. On X (Formerly known as Twitter) Pichai posted: "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why” questions worldwide.”

    In the post, he shared a GIF (which when clicked opens a new window), that shows a lamp with five numbers pointed around to represent the top five questions which are being asked by people across the world, related to Diwali.

    As you click on the numbers, the questions appear in line with them. Since this was the most searched-for query on Google, he posted it on X. The most common query was "Why do Indians celebrate Diwali"

    In a virtual meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sundar Pichai talked about Google's intentions to support the development of India's electronics manufacturing industry. Modi expressed his gratitude to Pichai for Google and HP's collaboration to produce Chromebooks in India. In addition, he praised Google's 100 languages project and supported the work being done to translate AI technologies into Indian languages.

