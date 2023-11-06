Vivo X100 Pro full specifications, colours, price leaked ahead of November 13 launch

Vivo will unveil the Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and Vivo Watch 3 devices in China on November 13. The Vivo X100 Pro is reportedly coming with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution.

The Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and Vivo Watch 3 will be released in China on November 13. So far, the company has shown a number of posters that show off the Vivo X100's design. It unveiled the X100 Pro's official renderings today, showcasing its style and available colours. Additionally, the whole set of X100 specs have been disclosed by a Chinese leaker.

It is evident that there will be four colour options available for the Vivo X100 Pro: Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange, White Moonlight, and Chenye Black. The gadget seems to have a leather back when it is orange in colour. The X100 Pro and X100 seem to have the same general design.

The Vivo X100 Pro is reportedly coming with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. The X100 Pro's internal components include a 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage drive, 16 GB of LPDDR5T RAM, and a Dimensity 9300 processor.

It is anticipated that the Vivo X100 Pro would have a 5,400mAh battery that supports 120W cable charging. It claims to be capable of 50W wireless charging. Android 14, which is based on Origin OS 4, will be installed on the smartphone.

The rear camera configuration of the X100 Pro will include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main camera with OIS capability, and the Vivo V3 ISP. It will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The base model of the Vivo X100 is rumoured to cost 3,999 Yuan (~$550) and come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Therefore, it seems likely that the base model of the X100 Pro will start at 4,999 Yuan (~$685).

