Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications, colours, price leaked ahead of November 13 launch

    Vivo will unveil the Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and Vivo Watch 3 devices in China on November 13. The Vivo X100 Pro is reportedly coming with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution.

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications colours price leaked ahead of November 13 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    The Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and Vivo Watch 3 will be released in China on November 13. So far, the company has shown a number of posters that show off the Vivo X100's design. It unveiled the X100 Pro's official renderings today, showcasing its style and available colours. Additionally, the whole set of X100 specs have been disclosed by a Chinese leaker.

    It is evident that there will be four colour options available for the Vivo X100 Pro: Star Trail Blue, Sunset Orange, White Moonlight, and Chenye Black. The gadget seems to have a leather back when it is orange in colour. The X100 Pro and X100 seem to have the same general design.

    Also Read | Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4,999; Check features, how to install & more

    The Vivo X100 Pro is reportedly coming with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.5K resolution. The X100 Pro's internal components include a 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage drive, 16 GB of LPDDR5T RAM, and a Dimensity 9300 processor.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch

    It is anticipated that the Vivo X100 Pro would have a 5,400mAh battery that supports 120W cable charging. It claims to be capable of 50W wireless charging. Android 14, which is based on Origin OS 4, will be installed on the smartphone.

    The rear camera configuration of the X100 Pro will include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main camera with OIS capability, and the Vivo V3 ISP. It will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

    The base model of the Vivo X100 is rumoured to cost 3,999 Yuan (~$550) and come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Therefore, it seems likely that the base model of the X100 Pro will start at 4,999 Yuan (~$685).

    Also Read | Did you know Apple 'Scary Fast' event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max?

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India Check specs price more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB storage variant quietly launched in India: Check specs, price & more

    OnePlus Diwali sale Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3 OnePlus 11R more gcw

    OnePlus Diwali sale: Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R & more

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch gcw

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch

    Flipkart Diwali sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 8499 Here is how you can grab it gcw

    Flipkart Diwali sale: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 8,499; Here's how you can grab it

    Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 9999 Check details gcw

    Lava Blaze 2 5G with 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999; Check details

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Maintaining emotional composure is a vital aspect of my performance' says Virat Kohli osf

    'Maintaining emotional composure is a vital aspect of my performance' says Virat Kohli

    Shocking Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH) AJR

    Shocking! Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH)

    Breathtaking Northern lights paint European skies in vibrant hues of red, green and purple (WATCH) snt

    Breathtaking! Northern lights paint European skies in vibrant hues of red, green and purple (WATCH)

    Amitabh Bachchan demands legal action against Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video; Read more ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan demands legal action against Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video; Read more

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs rkn

    Kerala: Thrikkakara municipality to enforce restrictions on hotels during night amid increase in sale of drugs

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon