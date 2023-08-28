Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo V29e with 50MP selfie camera, 44W fast charging launched; Check features, price & other details

    The Vivo V29e draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5000mAh battery. The phone supports 44W charging. Vivo has added two camera sensors - a 64-megapixel OIS camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera..
     

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    Vivo V29e has been launched in India on Monday. The model joins the Vivo V29 series and shares similar specifications to the Vivo V29 Lite 5G, which was released globally earlier this year in June. Similar to the Lite model, the recently released Vivo V29e has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. There are two colour choices and two storage types available. The Vivo V29e, however, provides a major camera boost.

    The Vivo V29e has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a PWM dimming rate of up to 360Hz. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, an Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage power the dual nano SIM phone. FuntouchOS 13, based on Android 13, is preinstalled.

    Optically speaking, the Vivo V29e's dual back camera system consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS capability and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, together with an LED flash unit. In addition, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera, a significant improvement over the Vivo V29 Lite's 16-megapixel front sensor.

     

    The 5,000mAh battery of the Vivo V29e supports 44W wired fast charging. Additionally, it offers connection for 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C. 

    The Vivo V29e is available in India for Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The phone is available in the colours Artistic Blue and Artistic Red. Pre-orders may be made starting today, August 28, through Flipkart and the Vivo e-store. Starting on September 7, the device will be offered for purchase in India through the aforementioned platforms plus a few particular retail locations around the nation. 

