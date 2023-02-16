Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

    The Chinese technology giant Oppo launched its first flip-style foldable smartphone — Oppo Find N2 Flip- during a global launch event in London. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 50MP main camera, 4,300 mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging.

    Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is better than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 know all about it gcw
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Oppo unveiled its latest flagship foldable smartphone, Find N2 Flip, at a special event in London, UK on February 15. The Oppo Find N2 Flip features multi-angle FlexForm mode and has a sophisticated Flexion Hinge that allows the screen to be adjusted to any angle between 45 and 110 degrees. Despite having a similar physical factor to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, many people still think Oppo Find N2 Flip is different in terms of style and functions. The smartphone will be offered through Flipkart in India and is already up for pre-order in a number of other nations.

    The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a larger 6.8-inch folding display over a new Flexion Hinge for an almost undetectable seam, making it larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new Oppo Find N2 Flip includes a larger outer always-on display that enables users to execute a number of functions in addition to a larger folding display. A larger battery is necessary for larger devices, and the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

    A 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage powers the new Oppo Find N2 Flip's internals. On top of Android 13 is Oppo's ColorOS 13 on the smartphone. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has two rear cameras, one with a 50MP primary camera and the other with an 8MP fixed-focus ultrawide camera. It includes a 32MP autofocusing selfie camera for video calls and self-portraits. 

    This foldable smartphone from Oppo comes with a decent 4,300 mAh battery and supports 44W SuperVOOC charging. Oppo Find N2 Flip can also support two 5G SIMs simultaneously.

