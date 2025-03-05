Vivo T4x 5G with Dimensity 7300, 6500mAh battery launched in India: Check features, price and more

Vivo has launched the T4x 5G in India, featuring AI-powered camera features and a MediaTek chipset. It boasts a 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and a large 6500mAh battery with fast charging.

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the T4x 5G, in India with an array of artificial intelligence-powered camera and photo editing features. A MediaTek chipset powers this device and will be available for sale on March 12.

Vivo T4x 5G: Specifications and features

This smartphone has a 6.72-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and supports 5G on both SIM slots. The screen is TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye protection and has a maximum brightness of 1050 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM power the device's internal components. Furthermore, Vivo offers up to 8GB of virtual RAM extension, which enhances multitasking performance. AI-powered features including Live Text, Circle to Search, and AI Screen Translation are available on the phone's Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15.

With 4K video recording capabilities, the 50MP AI primary camera will appeal to photography aficionados. While the camera app itself has a separate Night Mode for better low-light shooting, the gallery app has capabilities like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode.

With its large 6500mAh battery, the Vivo T4x 5G promises a long battery life. It also has 44W quick charging capability, which guarantees less downtime in between charges. The T4x 5G has an IP64 classification, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes, and military-grade durability certification.

Vivo T4x 5G: Price and availability

To accommodate varying user needs, the Vivo T4x 5G comes in three versions. The base model costs Rs 13,999 and comes with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. In contrast, the mid-tier model costs Rs 14,999 and has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The most expensive model, which comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, costs Rs 16,999.

Pronto Purple and Marine Blue are the two color options available to customers. The gadget will go on sale for the first time on March 12 through Flipkart, Vivo's main online shop, and a few partner merchants. Vivo is giving consumers who choose to pay using an HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank card an immediate Rs 1,000 discount to make the purchase even more alluring.

