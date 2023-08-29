Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp new feature will let you protect your IP address during calls

    To bring more privacy to its platform, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy feature to protect the IP address in calls. According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the meta-owned app wants to implement new features for calls in order to offer a better privacy and security experience.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    WhatsApp is taking its privacy game a notch up. The chat software is now aiming to make your calls more private and safe after implementing measures like end-to-end encryption and no-screenshot. In the call privacy settings, the chat app will reportedly introduce a new option named "Protect IP address in calls."

    The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.15 update contains this update. It will probably appear in a later version of the app. It will be more difficult for callers to pinpoint your precise location thanks to the new IP address protection function. How does it work? WhatsApp achieves this by securely routing your call through its servers.

    Your calls on WhatsApp may not be as clear as normal because of this increased security. This is due to the additional procedures the call must take to protect your location's confidentiality. In essence, WhatsApp aims to better protect you from anyone who attempt to locate you based on your calls. When it becomes available, this new feature will make it considerably more challenging for anyone to ascertain your precise position.

    Recently, WhatsApp introduced the option to exchange HD-quality films and images. You may use the ability to share 720p HD videos and images. Over the following weeks, it will be made available to WhatsApp users on Android, iOS, and the web. Simply choose the video you wish to share and hit the "HD" button to send an HD version of it. A message stating that the video is in HD quality will be seen to those who receive the HD version. They have the option of watching the video in normal or high definition.

     

