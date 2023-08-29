Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display specifications leaked

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display, offering a Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Notably, it will offer a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits. The tipster has shared a mock render of the S24 Ultra to reveal what to expect from its front design.

Online specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced months before the anticipated release of the brand's top-tier flagship phone for 2024. A photograph released on the microblogging platform X (previously Twitter) suggests that the Galaxy S23 Ultra's successor, which was introduced this year, may have a display with flat borders. According to reports, Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is anticipated to power the majority of flagship smartphones from a variety of manufacturers next year, will be found within the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared a photo of what seems to be the front of a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This phone seems to have a display without curved edges, unlike its predecessor. The display's bezels resemble those on the model from this year. The selfie camera is situated at the top of the display, and the leaked image also reveals a hole-punch cutout that is centred.

The next Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's display specifications were also disclosed by Ice Universe, a reliable source of information on Samsung goods far in advance of their official announcement. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra would, according to the tip, have a 6.78-inch display with a 1,440x3,120-pixel resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a maximum brightness of 2,500 nits.

The dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra were earlier predicted to be 162.3x79x8.6mm. In some regions, the phone may also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset. The device is anticipated to be powered by Google's future Android 14 operating system and the One UI 6 user interface.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to include a powerful 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, according to earlier sources. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, the company's current flagship, has a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom.

If the reported information is genuine, Samsung's forthcoming flagship device may provide superior photographs while zooming in on a topic. The South Korean tech giant has not yet made any announcements on the debut of the rumoured handset, therefore it is advisable to take these leaked facts with a pinch of salt.

