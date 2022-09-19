Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sublime. Coming soon.': Nothing teases new launch on Twitter after Phone (1)

    OnePlus co-founder Car Pei’s UK-based firm Nothing has been part of the news for the past some time now due to its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1). It appears that we may see another product from the UK-based firm soon. 

    Sublime Coming soon Nothing teases new launch on Twitter after Nothing Phone 1 gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    OnePlus co-founder Car Pei’s UK-based firm Nothing has been part of the news for the past some time now due to its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1). It looks that the UK-based company will shortly release a new product. 

     Before the release of Phone (1), Nothing teased the gadget with a number of cryptic tweets. The business has since published another tweet that seems to be teasing a new product. On September 15, Nothing shared an image of a transparent butterfly with a caption that reads “Sublime. Coming soon.”

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) top selling smartphone in Rs 30,000 bracket in India: Report

    CEO Carl Pei supported the official tweet from Nothing by adding the phrase, "The Animal Kingdom is calling again." Apart from this, neither the event nor the goods have been teased by the firm.

    On the company's official website, you can also see the 'Coming Soon' banner and a butterfly picture. According to sources, the business is getting ready to introduce a new Nothing Phone (1) light or a wristwatch that will integrate into the ecosystem. For those who don't know, Nothing also sells TWS earbuds under the name Nothing ear (1), which were introduced last year.

    Also Read | Here's why Nothing Phone (1) won’t get Android 13 in 2022

     Vice President of Nothing India, Manu Sharma revealed that the company has managed to sell more than 1 lakh units of the Nothing Phone (1) in 20 sale days on Flipkart. Apart from this, he said that the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the best selling smartphone on Flipkart when it comes to the Rs 30,000+ price segment. Nothing Phone (1) will be offered during the forthcoming Big Billion Days on Flipkart for Rs 28,999 after bank discounts.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1): Is it the most strong, durable smartphone? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40000 Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gcw

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator is it available on your iPhone check list gcw

    iOS 16 update introduced new battery indicator; Is it available on your iPhone?

    Nothing Phone 1 gets new update camera receives improvement bugs fixed more gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) gets new update; camera receives improvement, bugs fixed & more

    iPhone 14 in minutes You can order Apple smartphone on Blinkit app Details here gcw

    'iPhone 14 in minutes!': You can order Apple smartphone on Blinkit app; Details here

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today know price bank offers special deals on Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 goes on sale from today; know price, bank offers, special deals on Apple smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report AJR

    Indian Air Force to retire Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG-21 squadron on September 30: Report

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40000 Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale gcw

    iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Cute Video Alert: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 15th six 6s anniversary with his baby boy Orion Keech-ayh

    Cute Video Alert: Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 15th six 6s anniversary with his baby boy

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Governor levels serious charges against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug - adt

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon