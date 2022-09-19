'Sublime. Coming soon.': Nothing teases new launch on Twitter after Phone (1)

OnePlus co-founder Car Pei’s UK-based firm Nothing has been part of the news for the past some time now due to its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1). It appears that we may see another product from the UK-based firm soon.

Before the release of Phone (1), Nothing teased the gadget with a number of cryptic tweets. The business has since published another tweet that seems to be teasing a new product. On September 15, Nothing shared an image of a transparent butterfly with a caption that reads “Sublime. Coming soon.”

CEO Carl Pei supported the official tweet from Nothing by adding the phrase, "The Animal Kingdom is calling again." Apart from this, neither the event nor the goods have been teased by the firm.

On the company's official website, you can also see the 'Coming Soon' banner and a butterfly picture. According to sources, the business is getting ready to introduce a new Nothing Phone (1) light or a wristwatch that will integrate into the ecosystem. For those who don't know, Nothing also sells TWS earbuds under the name Nothing ear (1), which were introduced last year.

Vice President of Nothing India, Manu Sharma revealed that the company has managed to sell more than 1 lakh units of the Nothing Phone (1) in 20 sale days on Flipkart. Apart from this, he said that the Nothing Phone (1) is currently the best selling smartphone on Flipkart when it comes to the Rs 30,000+ price segment. Nothing Phone (1) will be offered during the forthcoming Big Billion Days on Flipkart for Rs 28,999 after bank discounts.

