Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

    The Redmi 10 will be available in three different colour options. It is available in three different colours: Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue.

    Redmi 10 to go on sale today know its price specification features and more gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    The Redmi 10 will be on sale in India for the first time today at 12 p.m. The budget-friendly smartphone, which has a waterdrop-style notch display, was released in India last week.A Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protects the display as well. The new Redmi phone includes twin back cameras and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities.

    Colours: The Redmi 10 will be available in three different colour options. It is available in three different colours: Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue.

    Price: The Redmi 10 pricing in India is Rs. 10,999 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition. The smartphone is also available in a 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 12,999.

    Where to buy: It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select offline retail shops beginning March 24.

    Specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone's display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer. The Redmi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. Using the built-in storage, the RAM may be practically increased by up to 2GB. The Redmi 10 has a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. The charger included with the device is capable of charging at up to 10W.

    Features: The Redmi 10 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth,, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port for connectivity. An accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. For authentication, there is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

    Also Read | WhatsApp multi-device supports out of Beta mode; learn how to link

     

    Also Read: iOS Twitter users can now record GIFs using their camera

    Also Read: Paypal, WhatsApp to Snapchat: 5 applications that have Ukrainian roots

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre order begins today All you need to know gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-order begins today; All you need to know

    Apple s March 8 event When and how to watch What are the expected products gcw

    Apple's March 8 event: When and how to watch? What are the expected products?

    iPhone SE to iPad Air What to expect at Apple s March 8 event gcw

    iPhone SE to iPad Air: What to expect at Apple's March 8 event

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8 gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset - ADT

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet - ADT

    Ahead of swearing ceremony, Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah, discusses UP cabinet

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch to miss Kolkata Knight Riders KKRs opening 5 games, confirms David Hussey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Cummins, Finch to miss KKR's opening 5 games, confirms Hussey

    Hollywood Oscars 2022 Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet drb

    Oscars 2022: Vanessa Hudgens to host the red carpet

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates - ADT

    CNG rate increased by Re 1 in the nation's capital, here's the new rates

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31 gcw

    4 important tasks you need to finish before March 31

    Recent Videos

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon