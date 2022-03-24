Redmi 10 to go on sale today; know its price, specification, features and more

The Redmi 10 will be available in three different colour options. It is available in three different colours: Caribbean Green, Midnight Black, and Pacific Blue.

The Redmi 10 will be on sale in India for the first time today at 12 p.m. The budget-friendly smartphone, which has a waterdrop-style notch display, was released in India last week.A Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protects the display as well. The new Redmi phone includes twin back cameras and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities.



Price: The Redmi 10 pricing in India is Rs. 10,999 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition. The smartphone is also available in a 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 12,999.

Where to buy: It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and select offline retail shops beginning March 24.

Specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top and has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone's display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer. The Redmi 10 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. Using the built-in storage, the RAM may be practically increased by up to 2GB. The Redmi 10 has a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities. The charger included with the device is capable of charging at up to 10W.

Features: The Redmi 10 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth,, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port for connectivity. An accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. For authentication, there is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

