    iOS Twitter users can now record GIFs using their camera

    The new feature can be helpful to transfer short clips to the user timeline without having to upload a complete video. 

    Team Newsable
    California, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Twitter has added a new feature that enables users to make the GIFs right from the in-app camera on iOS. 

    It is not clear yet whether or when the feature will come to Android. 

     

    It is not clear yet whether or when the feature will come to Android. 

    Recording the GIF is easy. In the iOS app, click on the new tweet button tap on the photo icon. Now, check if on the GIF mode, and click and hold the record button. 

    Similar to most GIFs in tweets, there doesn't appear to be a way to easily share them off the platform. If the user right-clicks the GIF, Twitter only shows the option to "Copy Gif Address" there's no option to save a GIF to a computer or phone. 

    The feature is only functional for iOS as of now.

    Earlier this year, Twitter announced that it is working on a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets using photos or videos. Users can make their tweet take - a reply video (or photo) with the tweet added using the quote tweet with response feature. The feature allows the users to combine a tweet with their pictures or videos. It's testing on iOS and a few beta testers as per Twitter.

    Users who have obtained the feature can use it by clicking the Retweet button and selecting the new quote tweet with the reaction option. Users will be taken to a screen where they can either take a photo or video to add to their tweet or select an image or video from their camera roll by clicking it. 

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
