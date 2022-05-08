Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

Motorola India has revealed the new Edge 30 smartphone's debut date via a tweet on its Motorola India page. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other major retail outlets.

Motorola Edge 30 will be available in India on May 12. The future handset was also previewed via a dedicated webpage, and the details of the new Motorola Edge series smartphone were also teased on Flipkart ahead of debut. Motorola India has revealed the new Edge 30 smartphone's debut date via a tweet on its Motorola India page. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other major retail outlets.

According to the website, the Edge 30's Indian model would include a pOLED display. The smartphone was released worldwide in the last week of April. The smartphone will have a 6.5-inch OLED display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+.

Expected price: Motorola Edge 30 was released in European regions a while ago, with a price tag of EUR 449.99 (approximately INR 36,300) for an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition. Given the price of the European edition, we may expect the smartphone to be priced similarly to the previously announced device. The Edge 30 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to cost Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Colours: The phone will be available in Aurora Green, Supermoon Silver, and Meteor Grey.

Expected features: The Motorola Edge 30 will include 5G connectivity as well as a pOLED display. The Edge 30 will have a dual-SIM slot and will run Android 12 OS with My UX UI.

The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The device will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ CPU and come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Edge 30 will include a triple back camera configuration, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera. The gadget will include a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The device will be powered by a 4,020 mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower charging.

