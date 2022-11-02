Google Pixel 7a likely to feature wireless charging, triple rear camera and more

Media reports suggest that the Pixel 7a might used a ceramic body, making it the first Pixel device to do so. The reports claimed that Lynx would use the Tensor G2 processor, a 50MP camera with a periscope lens, and a hole-punch screen.

Google is developing a more affordable Pixel 7 variant. The smartphone, which is rumoured to be dubbed the Google Pixel 7a, has recently been the subject of various leaks and rumours. According to various media reports, Google claims to have learnt of a Pixel gadget with the codename "Lynx." It claims that the gadget may be a Google Pixel 7a.

The smartphone is expected to make its debut in 2023. The report claims that the next, reasonably priced Pixel 7a phone will be "much more premium" than the Pixel - A series phones from the past. The report uses a leak from Digital Chat Station that claims the Pixel 7a series may be equipped with the Google Tensor G2 processor manufactured by the business itself.

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both use the same chipset, for comparison.

The Pixel 7a phone is said to include a triple camera setup on the back for optics. According to 9to5Google, the back camera system will use the same Samsung GN1 sensor, which debuted in the Pixel 6 series and has a 1/1.3-inch aperture and 50MP camera. The Sony IMX787 (1/1.3-inch, 64MP sensor) for telephoto and the Sony IMX712 (unknown size, 13MP sensor) for ultrawide may be used with this. It is also anticipated that the front camera sensor would be used for selfies.

The Pixel 7a (codenamed Lynx) is also said to have wireless charging. Android researcher Kuba Wojciechowski was the first to notice that the Lynx Pixel 7a could use a "P9222" processor for wireless charging. The phone most likely only supports wireless charging at a 5 watt maximum.

Meanwhile, Google has not officially announced the debut of the Pixel 7a. Based on several leaks and rumours, all of these specifics are rumoured. As a result, these specifics should be used with caution because the final product's characteristics may differ.