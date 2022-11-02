iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera, likely to ditch 8P lens: Report

According to the report by Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro will not come with the eight-element lens that initial reports had tipped it to come with. It may now get a periscope telephoto zoom lens instead. The iPhone 15 series may now get an ‘Ultra’ model, instead of ‘Pro Max’.

Although the iPhone 15 series won't be available until next year, internet leaks regarding the next iPhones have already begun to circulate. The iPhone 15 Pro models, according to analyst Ming Chi Kuo's tweets, won't include a new 8P or eight-element lens, which essentially implies the new ones will still have the seven-element lens seen on the iPhone 14 Pro variations. The addition of one more element lens would have helped offer better wide-angle shots because of reduced distortion.

Although the new model won't have this camera improvement, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to include a Periscope zoom lens, marking a first for iPhones. According to reports, the standard Pro model won't have access to this. However, a periscope lens would allow users to take better photos with blurred backgrounds and crisper foregrounds. As periscope zoom cameras serve to close the gap between a photographer and their subject, people will also be able to take candid pictures from a distance.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

The first smartphone with a periscope lens won't be this one. To show the world that smartphones may have a periscope lens while still having a balanced thickness and weight, Oppo was the first firm to demonstrate a prototype device with this camera module. In order to allow light to enter straight from the periscope lens, reflect 90 degrees, and then land on the sensor, the business integrated a horizontally positioned periscope lens with a prism into the smartphone's chassis. This increases magnification by five times (or more) when compared to the main camera.

Also Read | Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model in 2023: Report

Returning to the iPhone 15 series, there are rumours saying that Apple will rename the Pro Max model as "Ultra" instead of keeping the Pro Max label. The Plus series, which the firm reintroduced with the iPhone 14 series, is presently unclear to be continued by the company. In the upcoming months, we ought to learn more about this.