    Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launched in India; Know specs, price, other details

    Nokia G60 5G is available in Black and Ice color at Rs 29,999 for a 6/128GB memory variant. The Nokia G60 5G is a dual SIM device with eSIM also supported and is available in India for pre-booking on Nokia website.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 2:44 PM IST

    In India, the Nokia G60 5G smartphone has been launched. Starting November 8, the mid-range phone will be offered for purchase. Although Nokia has set the pricing of the phone at Rs 32,999, early purchasers may receive the smartphone for Rs 29,999 as part of an introductory deal. The deal also includes Nokia's Power Earbuds Lite, which retail for Rs 3,599.

    The phone is available in black and ice colour. It is available on its official website and key retail outlets, according to an official report. The 6.5-inch FHD+ display of the G60 5G features a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Snapdragon 695 5G SoC from Qualcomm. The display includes a waterdrop-style notch, and it offers a typical brightness of 400 - a standard for phones in this range. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a likely to feature wireless charging, triple rear camera and more

    The interface is a near-stock Android 12 with a promise of three years of OS updates, and three years of Android security updates. The phone has an IP52 classification, which means it is shielded against minor dust infiltration and unintentional water splashes.

    A triple camera module featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor is located on the rear. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The phone includes a 4500 mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging capabilities that Nokia claims should last two days on standby. Other key features include Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, a type-C port, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max priced at Rs 1.1 crore features rare Rolex on its back

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
