Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 200-MP rear camera, titanium frame & Gorilla Glass likely to feature

Samsung is getting ready for the impending release of the Galaxy S24 series, and as the reveal date draws near, rumours and leaks about the smartphone are starting to circulate. Recent information from a trustworthy tipster indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a 56 percent stronger build than its predecessor. The improved Gorilla Glass and titanium frame are responsible for its increased durability.

Samsung is expected to keep the 24-megapixel default camera output resolution on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is likely to pack a 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit. Reputable tipster Ahmed Qwaider revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's titanium frame is anticipated to be 56% more robust than the Armour Aluminium frame of its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra. With the adoption of a new, more durable frame for its future generation, Samsung has departed from its old aluminium frame.

It's interesting to note that Apple claimed greater robustness when it switched to a titanium frame for the iPhone 15 Pro series, making a similar change.

It is imperative to emphasise that there have been no claims made about the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus having a titanium frame. Moreover, there is conjecture that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use a refined version of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Gorilla Glass Armour screen protection is one of the anticipated additions, which would increase the smartphone's durability beyond that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU is also expected to be included in the smartphone, along with a larger vapour chamber as a crucial component of the cooling system that will help to keep the chip's temperature 1.9 times lower.

It is imperative to underscore that the previously stated advancements stem from leaks and conjecture, offering no assurance prior to the formal presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While there is an anticipation for the new generation's launch in January 2024, the company has not disclosed a specific date as of now.

