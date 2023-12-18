Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline, specifications, other details tipped

    The Nothing Phone 2a could launch in February next year at MWC. The mid-range Nothing phone is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    With leaked specs revealing probable features and design, rumours are circulating about the upcoming release of the Nothing Phone 2a, the much-anticipated sequel to the Nothing Phone 2. Although the business has not yet formally acknowledged the existence of this phone, leaks and insider knowledge have revealed potential release dates for the Nothing Phone 2a as well as details on a potential more affordable version of the current Nothing Phone 2. Additionally leaked is the forthcoming Nothing phone's price. Based on the disclosures, here is what we presently know about it.

    According to tipster Yogesh Brar on X (previously Twitter), the Nothing Phone 2a will launch in February at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC). Furthermore, according to Brar, the gadget may cost $400, or around Rs 33,200 in Indian currency.

    Regarding the design, the alleged Nothing Phone 2a's front features the standard punch-hole notch display, as shown in the leaked photos. On the other hand, it appears that the rear panel features a new design element, a horizontally positioned camera module at the top centre, which departs from the standard design seen in earlier Nothing smartphones.

    The insider said that in addition to the revamped rear panel, we could see a revised Glyph Interface for the Nothing Phone 2a. It is anticipated that this updated UI will include Glyph controls similar to those seen on the Nothing Phone (2).

    According to reports, the next Nothing Phone 2a would include an OLED screen that supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a feature found in several Indian mid-range phones. A prior leak said that the gadget may have a 6.7-inch screen. If the leaks are accurate, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC might be located underneath. The standard 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option might support it. Expect nothing to come with the new Phone 2a smartphone that runs the most recent version of Android, 14. There will be two sensors on the rear of the camera system, one of which will be a 50-megapixel camera.

