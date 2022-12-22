Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch on February 1? Here's what we know

In February 2023, it's projected that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will make its debut. The basic Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely be available. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones' features, specifications, and design have already received extensive coverage in rumours.

The launch of Samsung's Galaxy S23 series, its next-generation flagship, has been eagerly anticipated. A recent development also seems to indicate that the precise launch date may have been disclosed. At the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, the new Samsung flagships are scheduled to debut.

According to the tipster known as Ice Universe, the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung typically reveals its new flagship devices, may take place on February 1, 2023. A 200-megapixel camera may be included in the much awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 series, according to earlier speculation from Ice Universe.

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed this, several sources have made similar claims, lending weight to this prospective function. It will be interesting to see whether this rumour turns out to be accurate.

The top-tier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model is said to resemble the S22 Ultra in terms of appearance, size, and even the camera module. Although it hasn't been officially announced, Qualcomm will supply the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for all Galaxy S23 variants throughout the world. In reality, a multiyear deal between Samsung and Qualcomm mandates the usage of Snapdragon chipsets in forthcoming Galaxy flagship models.

Similar to the previous three mainline generations, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to include three different models: the entry-level Galaxy S23, which has a small 6.1-inch display, the larger Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a 6.7-inch display and all the bells and whistles, including a 200-megapixel camera sensor.

