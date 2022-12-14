Samsung Galaxy S23 spotted on certification website; Here's what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is right around the corner. The Galaxy S23 lineup will consist of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra models. Ahead of the launch, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 has been spotted on the Thai NBTC and Indian BIS certification websites.

The certification photos, which were discovered by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), show that the Samsung Galaxy S23 (model number Samsung SM-S911B/DS) has recently been certified. The Samsung Galaxy S23 will certainly be a 5G device, as per the NBTC listing, which was pretty much a certainty in any case.

What important is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 name and model number are linked in the NBTC certification. The entry of the same model number on the Indian BIS certification website effectively confirms the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in India or the Samsung Galaxy S23 series as a whole.

Rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 6.1-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, will likely be included in the gadget. It is predicted that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would include a triple back camera setup with 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP sensors. The Galaxy S23 probably has a 10MP selfie camera on the front. The 5G device will likely include a 3,900mAh battery as its last component.

(Photo: @DahodianTechie | Twitter)