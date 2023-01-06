Apple Watch saves 16-year-old boy's life by detecting low blood oxygen level: Report

In Colorado, United States, Apple Watch helped a 16-year-old boy avoid a potential coma by detecting low blood oxygen levels while skiing with his mother. The timely detection allowed for medical attention to be sought, leading to the boy’s recovery.

Apple Watch has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to identify health problems and maybe avert fatalities. This was the case in Colorado, United States, where the watch helped a 16-year-old boy avoid a potential coma by detecting low blood oxygen levels while he was out skiing with his mother. The youngster recovered because prompt discovery made it possible to seek medical assistance.

When Marcella Lee, a reporter for CBS 8 news in San Diego, noticed her son's lips and fingertips turning blue during a skiing trip in Colorado, she put her Apple Watch on his wrist to measure the blood oxygen saturation, which revealed an alarming reading of 66%. This is how she discovered her son's low blood oxygen levels. This caused Lee to get her son emergency medical care.

According to Marcella's report, further research showed that medical care is required when blood oxygen saturation falls below 88%. Additionally, the medical-grade equipment from the hospital reported a saturation level of 67%, which was very identical to Lee's Apple Watch's detection of a saturation level of 66%. The 16-year-old may have fallen into a coma from sustained oxygen levels of 66%, but he is now recovering well owing to rapid medical attention.

In November 2022, the Apple Watch Series 7 helped save the life of a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra. Smit Metha, a teenager, was trekking when he fell 130–150 feet into a canyon without his phone. He was, however, sporting his Jio-connected Series 7 Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. As soon as the accident happened, he was able to use this to phone his parents and tell them where he was.

