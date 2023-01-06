Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch saves 16-year-old boy's life by detecting low blood oxygen level: Report

    In Colorado, United States, Apple Watch helped a 16-year-old boy avoid a potential coma by detecting low blood oxygen levels while skiing with his mother. The timely detection allowed for medical attention to be sought, leading to the boy’s recovery. 

    Apple Watch saves 16 year old boy in Colorado life by detecting low blood oxygen level Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    Apple Watch has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to identify health problems and maybe avert fatalities. This was the case in Colorado, United States, where the watch helped a 16-year-old boy avoid a potential coma by detecting low blood oxygen levels while he was out skiing with his mother. The youngster recovered because prompt discovery made it possible to seek medical assistance.

    When Marcella Lee, a reporter for CBS 8 news in San Diego, noticed her son's lips and fingertips turning blue during a skiing trip in Colorado, she put her Apple Watch on his wrist to measure the blood oxygen saturation, which revealed an alarming reading of 66%. This is how she discovered her son's low blood oxygen levels. This caused Lee to get her son emergency medical care.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February

    According to Marcella's report, further research showed that medical care is required when blood oxygen saturation falls below 88%. Additionally, the medical-grade equipment from the hospital reported a saturation level of 67%, which was very identical to Lee's Apple Watch's detection of a saturation level of 66%. The 16-year-old may have fallen into a coma from sustained oxygen levels of 66%, but he is now recovering well owing to rapid medical attention.

    In November 2022, the Apple Watch Series 7 helped save the life of a 17-year-old boy in Maharashtra. Smit Metha, a teenager, was trekking when he fell 130–150 feet into a canyon without his phone. He was, however, sporting his Jio-connected Series 7 Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. As soon as the accident happened, he was able to use this to phone his parents and tell them where he was.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

     

    Also Read | iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CONFIRMED Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February gcw

    CONFIRMED! Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7499 know specs price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China features 100W fast charge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC more all details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China; features 100W fast charge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC & more

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 5 Know when where and how to watch event live gcw

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on Jan 5: Know when, where and how to watch event live

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera Report gcw

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

    Recent Stories

    football RIP Gianluca Vialli: Tributes pour in for Italy, Juventus and Chelsea star after losing battle to cancer snt

    RIP Gianluca Vialli: Tributes pour in for Italy, Juventus and Chelsea star after losing battle to cancer

    Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1 30 crore Know all about the luxury car gcw

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore; Know all about the luxury car

    Hockey World Cup 2023: All players are very experienced - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'All players are very experienced' - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence

    Same sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details AJR

    Same-sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon