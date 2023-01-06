OnePlus 11 5G update: OnePlus confirms no 'Pro' version to be released

A senior OnePlus official has confirmed that unlike previous generations, this year—there will not be a 'Pro' version from the company. OnePlus 11 5G has a starting price of 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 49,000) in China, with pre-orders available now and sales set to begin on January 9.

The OnePlus 11 5G has officially gone on sale in China and will arrive in India on February 7. There won't be a "Pro" edition this year, in contrast to past iterations. In China, the starting price of the OnePlus 11 5G is 3,999 Yuan, which is about equal to Rs 49,000. Pre-orders are now open, and sales will start on January 9.

The company has traditionally introduced a "Pro" variation of their main product in the first half of the year. But this time, the business has chosen to exclude the "Pro" designation. In order to allay the worries of OnePlus supporters, Li Jie, the president of OnePlus China, addressed this move and talked about pre-orders on Weibo.

Li Jie responded that "there is no OnePlus 11 Pro," but rather only the "OnePlus 11," which has been launched in its stead, to a user who claimed that while he is enticed by the pricing, he will only consider buying the new handset if there was no "Pro" variant.

In the past, the brand has released a ‘Pro’ version of its flagship device while skipping the standard version. This was the case last year, when the company launched the ‘OnePlus 10 Pro’ but not the ‘OnePlus 10.’

A 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 display with Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is available on the OnePlus 11 5G. It has 512GB of fixed storage, 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU as its power source. OxygenOS, which is built on Android 13 out of the box, powers the smartphone.

The OnePlus 11 5G sports three cameras: a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. With a capacity of 5,000 mAh, the battery is very big and supports 100W rapid charging.

