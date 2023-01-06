Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 5G update: OnePlus confirms no 'Pro' version to be released

    A senior OnePlus official has confirmed that unlike previous generations, this year—there will not be a 'Pro' version from the company. OnePlus 11 5G has a starting price of 3,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 49,000) in China, with pre-orders available now and sales set to begin on January 9.

    OnePlus 11 5G update OnePlus confirms no Pro version to be released gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 9:03 PM IST

    The OnePlus 11 5G has officially gone on sale in China and will arrive in India on February 7. There won't be a "Pro" edition this year, in contrast to past iterations. In China, the starting price of the OnePlus 11 5G is 3,999 Yuan, which is about equal to Rs 49,000. Pre-orders are now open, and sales will start on January 9.

    The company has traditionally introduced a "Pro" variation of their main product in the first half of the year. But this time, the business has chosen to exclude the "Pro" designation. In order to allay the worries of OnePlus supporters, Li Jie, the president of OnePlus China, addressed this move and talked about pre-orders on Weibo.

    Also Read | Apple Watch saves 16-year-old boy's life by detecting low blood oxygen level: Report

    Li Jie responded that "there is no OnePlus 11 Pro," but rather only the "OnePlus 11," which has been launched in its stead, to a user who claimed that while he is enticed by the pricing, he will only consider buying the new handset if there was no "Pro" variant.

    In the past, the brand has released a ‘Pro’ version of its flagship device while skipping the standard version. This was the case last year, when the company launched the ‘OnePlus 10 Pro’ but not the ‘OnePlus 10.’

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February

    A 6.7-inch OLED LTPO 3.0 display with Quad-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is available on the OnePlus 11 5G. It has 512GB of fixed storage, 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU as its power source. OxygenOS, which is built on Android 13 out of the box, powers the smartphone.

    The OnePlus 11 5G sports three cameras: a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. With a capacity of 5,000 mAh, the battery is very big and supports 100W rapid charging.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

    (Photo: Ice Universe | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 9:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch saves 16 year old boy in Colorado life by detecting low blood oxygen level Report gcw

    Apple Watch saves 16-year-old boy's life by detecting low blood oxygen level: Report

    CONFIRMED Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February gcw

    CONFIRMED! Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7499 know specs price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China features 100W fast charge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC more all details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China; features 100W fast charge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC & more

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 5 Know when where and how to watch event live gcw

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on Jan 5: Know when, where and how to watch event live

    Recent Stories

    Airport passes issued to employees visitors with distorted map of India withdrawn gcw

    Airport passes issued to employees, visitors with 'distorted' map of India withdrawn

    Matter of pride PM Modi hails Indian Army deployment of largest contingent of women peacekeepers gcw

    Matter of pride: PM Modi hails Indian Army deployment of largest contingent of women peacekeepers

    football Man United to Cristiano Ronaldo rescue? Red Devils' 'loan swoop' for Vincent Aboubakar could help Al-Nassr register CR7 snt

    Man United to Ronaldo's rescue? Red Devils' 'loan swoop' for Aboubakar could help Al-Nassr register CR7

    Ankit Gupta says he sees himself in Bigg Boss 16 top two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Ankit Gupta says he sees himself in Bigg Boss 16 top two alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Govt data reveals India GDP growth estimated to slip to 7 pc in 2022 23 gcw

    Govt data reveals India's GDP growth estimated to slip to 7 pc in 2022-23

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon