CONFIRMED! Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February

Realme has confirmed that its 2023 flagship will support 240W charging via USB-C. Announcing the news on its Weibo page, Realme refers the new charging speed a “milestone in flash charging” ensuring that it comes with all required safety and quality checks.

The next-generation Realme GT Neo 5 will offer a massive 240W rapid charging, according to Realme. Currently, certain smartphones, like the iQOO 10 Pro, support 200W, and the device is assured to attain full charge in 10 minutes. The Realme GT Neo 5 may be completely charged using the 240W charging technology in 7 to 8 minutes, while Realme has not specified the charging duration. The smartphone will make its debut in China in February before going on sale in more territories, most likely including India.

The news was announced by Realme on the Chinese social media site Weibo. According to the report, Realme will employ a 240W dual GaN micro charging head to reach the greatest power density in the sector of 2.34W/CC. For those who are unaware, a GaN charger is made of gallium nitride rather than the more typical silicon. This helps manufacturers make the charger more energy-efficient, smaller, and effective.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

High charging speeds raise a number of challenges, with heating being one of the primary ones. According to the source quoting Realme, 13 real-time sensors will monitor the 240W rapid charging, and the smartphone will include fireproof materials and a number of certifications to ensure user safety. The Realme GT Neo 5 will also have the "biggest cooling space in the industry" for the best heat insulation and dispersion.

The 240W variant of the smartphone is said to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while the less powerful one is expected to have Dimensity 8200 chip inside. The other specs of Realme GT Neo 5 that are in rumours at this time are a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate suport.

Also Read | iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

The smartphone is expected to feature triple cameras at the back including a 50MP main camera along with 12MP and 5MP cameras. It could be a mid-budget phone priced somewhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)

Also Read | 5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover