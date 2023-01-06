Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CONFIRMED! Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February

    Realme has confirmed that its 2023 flagship will support 240W charging via USB-C. Announcing the news on its Weibo page, Realme refers the new charging speed a “milestone in flash charging” ensuring that it comes with all required safety and quality checks.

    CONFIRMED Realme GT Neo 5 with 240W fast charging to launch in February gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    The next-generation Realme GT Neo 5 will offer a massive 240W rapid charging, according to Realme. Currently, certain smartphones, like the iQOO 10 Pro, support 200W, and the device is assured to attain full charge in 10 minutes. The Realme GT Neo 5 may be completely charged using the 240W charging technology in 7 to 8 minutes, while Realme has not specified the charging duration. The smartphone will make its debut in China in February before going on sale in more territories, most likely including India.

    The news was announced by Realme on the Chinese social media site Weibo. According to the report, Realme will employ a 240W dual GaN micro charging head to reach the greatest power density in the sector of 2.34W/CC. For those who are unaware, a GaN charger is made of gallium nitride rather than the more typical silicon. This helps manufacturers make the charger more energy-efficient, smaller, and effective. 

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

    High charging speeds raise a number of challenges, with heating being one of the primary ones. According to the source quoting Realme, 13 real-time sensors will monitor the 240W rapid charging, and the smartphone will include fireproof materials and a number of certifications to ensure user safety. The Realme GT Neo 5 will also have the "biggest cooling space in the industry" for the best heat insulation and dispersion.

    The 240W variant of the smartphone is said to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while the less powerful one is expected to have Dimensity 8200 chip inside. The other specs of Realme GT Neo 5 that are in rumours at this time are a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate suport.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

    The smartphone is expected to feature triple cameras at the back including a 50MP main camera along with 12MP and 5MP cameras. It could be a mid-budget phone priced somewhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

    (Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)

    Also Read | 5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7499 know specs price gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China features 100W fast charge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC more all details here gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China; features 100W fast charge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC & more

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 5 Know when where and how to watch event live gcw

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on Jan 5: Know when, where and how to watch event live

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera Report gcw

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today Know when where to watch event live Know expected specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event live? Know expected specs, other details

    Recent Stories

    Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to be a grand celebration in 3 Indian cities vma

    Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to be a grand celebration in 3 Indian cities

    Report any unruly behaviour, even if...: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff - adt

    'Report any unruly behaviour, even if...': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson tells staff

    football premier league Revealed How did Qatar World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane snt

    Revealed: How did World Cup 2022 penalty miss impact England and Tottenham star Harry Kane

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster-ayh

    M Pranesh is India's 79th chess Grandmaster

    West Bengal govt to serve egg chicken fruits in mid day meals for 4 months gcw

    West Bengal govt to serve egg, chicken, fruits in mid-day meals for 4 months

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon