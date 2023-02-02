Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India: Here's everything you need to know

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, for the first time, Samsung has teamed up with Qualcomm to use a custom version of the flagship Snapdragon chip for the Galaxy S23 series. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 comes with 8GB of  LPDDR5 RAM  and up to 256GB of storage.

    Three new Galaxy S23 series phones were introduced by Samsung today at its global Unpacked 2023 event. The phones are launching simultaneously in India, though confirmation on exact pricing is still awaited. In the US, the Galaxy S23 will start at $799 and the Galaxy S23 Plus at $999.

    The choice of chipset and battery capacity are the two most important elements. Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The theoretically more efficient chip paired with slightly bigger batteries (4,700mAh in the S23 Plus and 3,900mAh in the S23) should presumably entail better longevity on these phones.

    Also Read | Here's why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers & gamers

    This generation's design has also undergone a modest change, with Samsung abandoning its previous "contour-cut" look in favour of floating cameras that are more in line with the S23 Ultra. Although overall proportions haven't altered even little, the S22 and S22 Plus are also a little bit curvier. While the S23 Plus measures 6.6 inches and weighs 196 grammes, the S23 is still a 6.1-inch phone. In the S22 and S22 Plus, Samsung is utilising newer, more environmentally friendly building materials, such as Corning's most recent Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

    The 50 MP primary, 12 MP ultrawide, and 10 MP 3x telephoto cameras on the back appear to be a carryover from last year, but Samsung is promising enhanced low-light capabilities, including specialised picture and hyperlapse video modes for astrophotography. A new 12MP sensor has been added to the front camera, potentially improving selfie capabilities—including video capabilities—in less-than-ideal conditions.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R 5G design, features revealed ahead of launch on February 7

    The panels on both phones offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 1080p resolution. On top of Android 13, One UI 5.1 is used. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus both have storage capacities of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB. The S23 Plus enables rapid wired charging at up to 45W. The S23's maximum power is 25W. Along with IP68 certification, 5G, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometrics, both phones come with wireless charging. Phantom black, cream, green, and lavender are the four colours that will be offered for the S23 and S23 Plus.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

