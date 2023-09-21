Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is soon expected to launch in India as the device has been spotted on the official website of Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been spotted on the official website of the company. The upcoming Samsung phone is said to cost Rs 54,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is soon expected to launch in India as the device has been spotted on the official website of Samsung. The listing for the forthcoming Galaxy S23 FE, which was initially spotted by 91mobiles, only displays a Special Edition version of the device. Therefore, it is unclear whether the business would introduce two models, the second of which would be a standard S23 FE variation. However, leaks have given us a general notion of the specifications and price to be expected in India.

There is a listing for a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23 FE Special Edition model on the support page of the Samsung India website. Here, the term "Special Edition" may refer to a color option that is available only on Samsung's website.

According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE would have a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen. There will probably be support for the standard 120Hz refresh rate on the panel. Exynos 2200 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which have previously run top phones, are said to power it.

There is a probability that the corporation will choose to equip the product with a top-tier Snapdragon processor. There isn't any consensus at the time on this. Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space might support it. This high-end 5G phone will likely include an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

According to the business, it supports 25W quick charging, which, if accurate, might be problematic for some people. Because Samsung no longer includes a charger with the majority of its phones, one is not anticipated to be included in the retail box.

