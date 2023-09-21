Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is soon expected to launch in India as the device has been spotted on the official website of Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been spotted on the official website of the company.  The upcoming Samsung phone is said to cost Rs 54,999. 

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch to India soon it gets listed on official website gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is soon expected to launch in India as the device has been spotted on the official website of Samsung. The listing for the forthcoming Galaxy S23 FE, which was initially spotted by 91mobiles, only displays a Special Edition version of the device. Therefore, it is unclear whether the business would introduce two models, the second of which would be a standard S23 FE variation. However, leaks have given us a general notion of the specifications and price to be expected in India.

    There is a listing for a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23 FE Special Edition model on the support page of the Samsung India website. Here, the term "Special Edition" may refer to a color option that is available only on Samsung's website.

    Also Read | 4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro

    According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE would have a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen. There will probably be support for the standard 120Hz refresh rate on the panel. Exynos 2200 or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which have previously run top phones, are said to power it.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

    There is a probability that the corporation will choose to equip the product with a top-tier Snapdragon processor. There isn't any consensus at the time on this. Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space might support it. This high-end 5G phone will likely include an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

    According to the business, it supports 25W quick charging, which, if accurate, might be problematic for some people. Because Samsung no longer includes a charger with the majority of its phones, one is not anticipated to be included in the retail box.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Edge 40 Neo with 6 55 inch pOLED display 5000mAh battery launched check details gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 Neo with 6.55-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched; Check details

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro gcw

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera Report gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera: Report

    OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon might debut on October 19 gcw

    OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon; might debut on October 19

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Yellow line metro to get driverless metro train? vkp

    Bengaluru: Yellow line metro to get driverless metro train?

    cricket Inspiring words from Rashid Khan: 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner osf

    Inspiring words from Rashid Khan: 10 quotes by the Afghanistan spinner

    American YouTuber's interview with fake North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves internet divided - WATCH snt

    American YouTuber's interview with fake Kim Jong Un leaves internet divided - WATCH

    Protests erupt in Canada over controversial school curriculum, gender ideology WATCH AJR

    Protests erupt in Canada over controversial school curriculum, gender ideology | WATCH

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon