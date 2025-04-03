Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R: Check out Samsung Galaxy A26's top 5 rivals

Read Full Gallery

Samsung's Galaxy A26 faces tough competition. This article compares its features, specs, and price against rivals like Poco X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nothing Phone 3a, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and iQOO Neo 10R.

Samsung has released the Galaxy A26, its most reasonably priced AI-forward A series smartphone to date, following the release of the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56. The smartphone costs Rs 24,999, and it's safe to assume that its greatest selling point is its AI capabilities. Additionally, the phone has some good specifications, which are characteristic of Samsung phones. Samsung Galaxy A26: Check out its features and specifications It has a large 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. Samsung's own Exynos 1380 CPU, a reliable mid-segment chipset, powers it. This comes with 128 GB of storage, 256 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM. A 50 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro are the phone's three cameras. A 13 megapixel sensor is located on the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, comes pre-installed with Android 15 and Samsung's OneUI 7.0, and is guaranteed to get OS and security updates for six years. Also Read | iPhone 16e to Samsung Galaxy S25: Check out top 5 Google Pixel 9a rivals Here are five phones that stand in the way of the Galaxy A26, and some of them pack a real spec punch:

1. Poco X7 Pro To support its argument, the Poco X7 Pro has flagship-level processing power. A almost flagship-level Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU is included. On top of that, the phone boasts a gorgeous 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has outstanding sensors, including a 20 megapixel front camera and a 50 megapixel primary sensor supported by an 8 megapixel ultrawide on the back. The massive 6,000 mAh battery that powers the phone supports incredibly quick 90W charging, and a 90W charger is included in the package. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A56 competitors: OnePlus 13R to iQOO 12; a look at top 5 challengers

2. OnePlus Nord CE 4 In addition to its 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the phone's AI-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 engine contributes to its feature set. This comes with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage choices in addition to 8 GB of RAM. Photography is handled by a 16 megapixel camera in the front and a 50 megapixel primary sensor with OIS combined with an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor on the rear. Additionally, it includes a large 5,500 mAh battery that can sustain 100W of charging, and a charger is included in the package.

3. Nothing Phone 3a The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, with 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 1a 20 Hz and a resolution of 2932 x 1080. For the price, the phone's cameras are also really good. Its back features an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 50 megapixel primary sensor with OIS, and a second 50 megapixel telephoto. Selfies are taken with a 32 megapixel front-facing camera. Similar to the Galaxy A26, it also It contains a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 50W charging, however the packaging does not include a charger. Also Read | Moto G45 to Redmi 14C: Check out top 5 Samsung Galaxy F06 5G competitors

4. Redmi Note 14 Pro A 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage are all included with this one, as is customary with Notes. A 50 megapixel primary sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro sensor are among the cameras on the rear that have megapixel counts comparable to that of the Galaxy A26. Thanks to a 20 megapixel sensor, it does have more megapixels up front. Additionally, the phone has a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging.

5. iQOO Neo 10R With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and the highest refresh rate on the list at 144 Hz, it has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. With up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, it is powered by the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 engine, which is often seen in far more costly smartphones. The phone has a 32 megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies, as well as a 50 megapixel primary and an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor on the rear. Its enormous 6,400 mAh battery includes 80W rapid charging and a charger included in the package.

