Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications, price leaked ahead of launch?

    Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch: Ahead of the launch event, the price and specifications of the upcoming Samsung 5G phone have surfaced online. Check all details.

    Samsung Galaxy F54 specifications price leaked ahead of June 6 launch check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Samsung is gearing up to announce its latest Galaxy F54 smartphone in India on June 6. The next Samsung 5G phone's pricing and features have been revealed online ahead of the launch event.

    It is claimed to have a 6.7-inch screen with Full HD+ capability and 120Hz refresh rate. AMOLED technology is utilised in the future Samsung phone. The reports also state that the Exynos 1380 chipset will be used within the Galaxy F54.

    A 108-megapixel main camera for photos and movies may be found at the rear. An 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera are anticipated to be included. The newest Android 13 OS is anticipated to be pre-installed on the handset. The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy F54 phone, according to the source, would have a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

    The teaser for the launch has been posted on Flipkart and it reveals that the 5G phone will have three circular cameras at the back without any module.

    No information is currently available on the company's decision to include a charger in the package. The Samsung Galaxy F54 will reportedly be eligible for four years of Android OS updates.

    The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone will have a starting price of Rs 28,499 in India, according to tipper Paras Guglani on Twitter. Another tipster asserts on Twitter that the 5G phone's box price will be Rs 35,999. Hence, the 128GB storage model of the Galaxy F54 could be priced under Rs 30,000. We will have clarity on the price part when Samsung officially unveils its new 5G phone on June 6.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
