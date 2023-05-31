Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LinkedIn sees rise in job scams via fake offers, phishing: Report

     According to the latest reports, fake job offers and phishing scams are on the rise on LinkedIn and half of the businesses (56 per cent) globally experienced at least one LinkedIn scam this year.

    LinkedIn sees rise in job scams via fake job offers phishing Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Fake job offers and phishing scams are increasing on LinkedIn, and 56% of organisations worldwide reported being the victim of a LinkedIn fraud this year, according to research.  A fake job offer is the most popular scam (48 per cent) and a damaged reputation (48 per cent) was the leading outcome of LinkedIn scams, according to NordLayer, a network security solution for businesses.

    According to the research, over half of businesses (45%) are also aware of a fraud on LinkedIn that uses the name of their firm.

    “The primary function of LinkedIn — building a career — introduces one of the most common LinkedIn scams, fake job offers. Fraudsters have an ideal environment for creating a legitimate-looking job posting to collect personal information or money, with 117 job applications submitted per second on the platform," the research claimed.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously; Know how you can access it

    LinkedIn phishing is another well-known fraud in which a con artist poses as a reputable business or individual and sends unsolicited emails or messages requesting personal information.

    "On the platform, getting a connect invitation is quite usual. Fraudulent actors take advantage of this culture of connections to initiate a discussion and offer a link with harmful information in hopes that LinkedIn users would click on it," it continued.

    The research data shows that over one-third of survey respondents were aware of multiple LinkedIn frauds using their organisation name. Interestingly, the least active scam outreach was noticed in small companies and 52 per cent of respondents confirmed that no one in their organisation had such an experience.

    The scams fall under two main categories.  One is stalking people or posing as a LinkedIn member. Another is on a corporate level, when people operate under false organisational pretences or pose as an established organisation to gain greater credibility.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2023: 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Swift Student challenge

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp update Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously gcw

    WhatsApp update: Users can now use app on multiple iPhones simultaneously; Know how you can access it

    Apple WWDC 2023 20 year old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Apple Swift Student challenge check details gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Swift Student challenge

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6 78 inch AMOLED display 64MP OIS camera 5000mAh battery gcw

    Vivo Y78 5G launched globally with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 64MP OIS camera, 5,000mAh battery

    Call of Duty Candy Crush Ludo King Subway Surfers among India most data collecting mobile games report gcw

    Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Ludo King, Subway Surfers among India's most data-collecting mobile games: Report

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to launch Status Archive for businesses Know how it will beneficial for you gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to launch 'Status Archive' for businesses; Know how it will benefit you

    Recent Stories

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date! anr

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date!

    BJP leader Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul 'Fake Gandhi' for using foreign soil to 'tarnish' India AJR

    BJP leader Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul 'Fake Gandhi' for using foreign soil to 'tarnish' India

    Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as votes matter not women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal flays government-ayh

    'Does POCSO, immediate arrest not apply to Brij Bhushan as votes matter not women wrestlers': Sibal flays govt

    Condoms birth control pills in 'wedding kit' trigger row in Madhya Pradesh; check details AJR

    Condoms, birth control pills in 'wedding kit' trigger row in Madhya Pradesh; check details

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more ADC

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon