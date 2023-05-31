Apple WWDC 2023: 20-year-old Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Swift Student challenge

Apple WWDC 2023: A 20-year-old Asmi Jain created an app using Apple's Swift coding language to help her friend's uncle who went through brain surgery. Ahead of its annual developer conference WWDC, Apple issued a challenge to students across the globe to create an original app playground using the Swift coding language.

Apple has announced this year’s WWDC 2023 Swift Student Challenge winners on Tuesday, and one of them is a 20-year-old girl from India created an app playground to aid with eye muscle development.

Every year, as part of the Apple WWDC, the Swift Student Challenge encourages aspiring students from all around the world to develop a new app playground using the Swift coding language. The other winners are Yemi Agesin, 21, from the United States, and Marta Michelle Caliendo, 25, in addition to Asmi Jain, a 20-year-old student from India.

But the most impressive of the lot comes from Indore-based Jain who is a student at the Medi-Caps University. The inspiration for her app playground came from her friend's uncle, who underwent brain surgery and was left with facial paralysis and misaligned eyes. Jain said, "It was crucial for me to develop an app playground that could enhance the lives of individuals like him."

After that, Jain made the decision to build her app playground concept on the ability to detect a user's eye movement, which is made easier by a ball that the user must follow as it moves across the screen.

In order for other users to apply the technology for their problems and eventually assist individuals in strengthening all of the facial muscles, she now hopes to receive feedback on the app playground and have it published on the App Store.

These winners will get the opportunity to attend the keynote address for WWDC 2023 on June 5 as well as additional activities and labs open to the Apple developer community.

