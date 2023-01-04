Samsung Galaxy F04 is here! You can buy via Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 7,499

Interested customers should note that the introductory price of Rs 7,499 will be valid only for a limited time period. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy F04 has been formally introduced. The entry-level smartphone was introduced on Flipkart, where it will be sold beginning at noon on January 12. The Samsung Galaxy F04's starting pricing for the only option with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is Rs 7499. The phone has capability for virtual RAM.

Jade purple and opal green are the two colour options available for the Samsung Galaxy F04. Now, interested consumers should be aware that the Rs 7499 initial pricing will only be available for a short time. The Samsung Galaxy F04 will cost Rs 9499 when the promotion expires. The newly-released Samsung phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting next week.

Also Read | iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

The Samsung Galaxy F04 provides excellent value for the money. The Samsung Galaxy F04 has a 16.55cm HD+ display, a waterdrop notch, and thin bezels all around. These features make it a powerful smartphone. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek P35 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Virtual RAM allows the RAM to be increased to up to 8GB. In terms of software, the Samsung phone was introduced with the Android 12 operating system, and the company also pledged to provide two years of OS updates.

A 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera make up the dual back camera system on the recently released Samsung phone. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. A 5000mAh battery system supports it, however quick charging is not mentioned.

Also Read | Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

Despite its low pricing, the Samsung Galaxy F04's design appears outstanding. The phone has twin cameras on the rear panel but no actual camera module, giving the appearance of a more expensive design than it actually is. An LED flash is used with the camera setup.

Also Read | 5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover