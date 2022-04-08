Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G was released in India last week and is now available for purchase. The Galaxy A73 costs Rs 41,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is the first time the phone will be available for purchase. 

    Samsung will likely compete with the iPhone SE (2022), Realme GT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more with the new model. There are three colour options: Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White.

    Price in India: 

    The smartphone is available in two variants. The primary model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 41,999. Another top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 44,999. 

    Both the models will be available for buying from 6 pm on April 8, 2022, on the company's official site with exclusive offers. 

    Some cashback offers: 

    The manufacturers have stated that the buyers who pre-book the smartphone through Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, and SBI credit cards will receive a cashback offer of Rs 3,000. Additionally, buyers who pre-booked the device are also eligible to purchase a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds at Rs 499, down from the actual cost of Rs 6,990.

    Specifications: 

    The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display and 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution. Additionally, a 120hz screen refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection are on top.

    The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G system-on-chip paired with 8GM RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. 

    About the software, the devices will run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. For five years, the company vows to provide four-year Android operating system updates and security updates. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging, but the charger must be purchased separately.

    The device includes a quad rear camera configuration of a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls on the front.

