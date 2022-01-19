Apple named as most popular brand in India, worldwide in Q4 2021; Details inside

Apple had a good year in India last year, with a reasonable market increase. According to a report in CMR, the Cupertino-based behemoth exported a record 5.4 million iPhones to India in the whole year, with 2.2 million arriving in the last quarter alone. According to the research, the Apple iPhone 12 was the most popular iPhone, with a 40% market share. Separately, according to Canalys research, Apple was the most popular manufacturer in the world in Q4 2021, with a 22 per cent worldwide market share. According to the CMR research, Apple saw a 34% increase in October-December in India, with a 48 per cent increase altogether last year.

According to the research agency, Apple delivered more than 5 million devices, accounting for a 4.4 per cent market share. According to the survey, the iPhone 12 was the most popular smartphone in the country in Q4 2021, followed by the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE (2020), the iPhone 13, and finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max versions. According to the CMR study, Apple shipped approximately 1.53 million iPhone handsets in the nation during the July-September quarter (Q3).

Separately, according to Canalys research, Apple was the most popular brand in the world in Q4 2021. Last year, Apple had a 22 per cent market share, followed by Samsung, which had a 20 per cent market share. While Apple's market share decreased from 23 to 22 per cent in Q4 2020, Samsung's market share climbed from 17 to 20 per cent. Apart from Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi had a 12 per cent global market share, the same as the previous year, Oppo had a 9 per cent market share, and Vivo was fifth with an 8 per cent market share.

