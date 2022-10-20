Samsung Diwali offer: Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free; here's how to buy it

Samsung has designed a wonderful combo deal that will make Diwali a blast. With this offer, you can receive the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch, which normally costs Rs 31,999, for just Rs 2,999 when you buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone.

Samsung has created a fantastic combo offer for Indian users that will make Diwali a blast. With this promotion, you can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch, which has a regular price of Rs 31,999, for just Rs 2,999. This outstanding deal is available to customers who buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (8GB+128GB) smartphone. This Samsung flip phone is advertised at Rs 89,999 on the company website.

You can get a Rs 7,000 instant discount if you use an HDFC Bank card to buy the phone. Additionally, the company is giving customers who buy this phone using the Samsung Shop app an additional discount of up to Rs 2,000.

With either of these discounts, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available for Rs 80,999.

The phone has a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display, according to the manufacturer. This display refreshes at a 120 Hz rate. For display protection, the company also offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also features an outside 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display. The camera setup on the rear panel is not far from this monitor.

To take images, the phone contains two back cameras. Both a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera are among them. Additionally, it has a 10 megapixel front camera for taking selfies. The phone features up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

Its CPU is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3700mAh battery. This battery supports quick 25W charging. OneUI 4.1, which is based on Android 12, serves as the operating system for this phone.

