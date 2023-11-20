Redmi Note 13R Pro launched in China; Check specifications, price & more

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13R Pro in China. The device comes with the Dimensity 6080 chipset, along with a 120Hz OLED screen. The Redmi Note 13R Pro also gets a 5000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 13 Series, which Xiaomi just unveiled in China, has turned heads in the midrange market. Additionally, it was rumoured that the business was developing a smartphone in the series to complement the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and 13 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 13R Pro's specs were previously made public when the phone was sighted on the China Telecom webpage. After making its formal debut in China, the gadget may soon be sold globally under the POCO brand.

Also Read | OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to launch on December 4

In China, the Redmi Note 13R Pro is available with a single storage option of 12GB+256GB. The cost of the item is CNY 1999, or around Rs 23,200. The region's official Xiaomi website is where you can buy the Redmi Note 13R. Time Blue, Morning Light Gold, and Midnight Dark are the three hue options available.

The 6.67-inch OLED screen of the Redmi Note 13R has a resolution of 2400 x 1800. The display supports 1920Hz PWM dimming and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the panel offers a 10-bit colour depth.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 11 series to launch on November 23; Check out its first look here

The Redmi Note 13R replaces the Redmi Note 12R and has a design akin to that of its brother, the Redmi Note 13, which was just released. It has a glass-based camera module on the rear of its thin, light body, which has a boxy shape.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, clocked at 2.4GHz, powers the Redmi Note 13R. It comes with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device features a dual-rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 100MP sensor with a lens aperture of f/1.7. It is capable of 3X in-sensor zoom. The secondary camera is a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch screen and is a 16MP shooter.

The Redmi Note 13R runs on a 5000mAh battery. It supports 33W wired fast charging through the USB-C port. The device is also 5G enabled and carries an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report