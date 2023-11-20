OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to launch on December 4

OnePlus announced that OnePlus 12 bagged an A+ score from DisplayMate. It is already confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. OnePlus 12 might offer 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to debut in China during the first week of December. The Chinese company announced on Weibo that the OnePlus 11 successor has arrived in its nation of origin. During the brand's tenth anniversary festivities, the OnePlus 12 will be revealed. Its newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and BOE X1 OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution have already been verified. The 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens and ColorOS 14 will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus has revealed on Weibo that it will have a celebration for the company's tenth anniversary on December 4 in China. The event is confirmed to mark the premiere of the OnePlus 12. The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 am IST (7:00 pm local time).

Through the social media network, OnePlus has revealed further information on the OnePlus 12's appearance and features. It is said to be the first smartphone in China with a 2K resolution display to receive DisplayMate's A+ certification, and it is hinted to operate on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. The maximum brightness that the ProXDR display is capable of producing is 2,600 nits.

The Sony LYTIA LYT808 main rear camera sensor and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC are already known to be included in the OnePlus 12. A 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens will also be included.

The OnePlus 12 may have a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) curved low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display, according to earlier rumours. It may have three back cameras, the most important of which is a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is anticipated that the phone would include a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It could have a 5,400mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless charging and 100W cable charging.

The OnePlus 12 may be on sale globally in January of next year. Recall that the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage edition of the OnePlus 11 5G was priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 48,000) when it was first released in China in January of this year. With a starting price of Rs. 56,999, the phone made its debut in India on February 7 at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.

