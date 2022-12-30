Redmi K60 series with 120W fast charging, triple cameras launched; Know all details here

The Redmi K60 series comprises three models, Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E. Redmi is using both MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets to power its new lineup which has three devices in different price bracket.

Redmi has announced its latest K-series flagship phones in the market this week that should be coming to other countries next year. Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E are the three devices that make up the Redmi K60 series. These Redmi smartphones are powered by the most recent MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon chipsets, MIUI version based on Android 13, and support for fast charging.

The Redmi K60 and K60 Pro both come with a strong collection of flagship-caliber features. They receive a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi K60 utilises the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the Pro version has the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The device with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and 12GB RAM is the Redmi K60E.

The Redmi K60 Pro boasts three cameras on the rear for imaging, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and a 6P lens. You also get a 2MP macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The Redmi K60 features a main camera with a resolution of 64 megapixels, but the other lenses are the same.

The 48-megapixel primary sensor and identical secondary sensors are seen on the Redmi K60E. The Redmi K60 Pro features a 5,000mAh battery and a 120W charging speed. The Redmi K60 has a 5,500mAh battery and a 67W wired charging speed. Both phones offer a 30W wireless charging speed. The 5,000mAh battery of the Redmi K60E is also supported by a 67W charging rate.

The Redmi K60 Pro is available for as little as RMB 3,299 (about Rs 40,000), which gives you the 8GB + 128GB model. Additionally, there are variants with 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and even 16GB + 512GB. The 8GB + 128GB Redmi K60 will cost RMB 2,499 (about Rs 30,000), while the vanilla model also comes with choices for up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. With regard to the Redmi K60E, you may choose the model with up to 12GB + 512GB for a starting price of RMB 2,199 (about Rs 27,000).

