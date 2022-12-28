Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT Neo 5 confirmed to launch on January 5; may have 240W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

    Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to launch on January 5. The Chinese manufacturer will be hosting an event in China to unveil its new fast charging technology. Here's what we know so far.

    For January 2023, a number of smartphone releases have been scheduled, and more are being added to the list. On January 5, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be unveiled. On the same day, Xiaomi plans to introduce the Redmi Note 12 series in India. However, the Realme smartphone is debuting in a different nation. India will probably get the most recent Realme GT Neo smartphone as well. Here is all the information we currently have about the Realme 5G smartphone.

    Although the business hasn't yet hinted at the characteristics of its future premium 5G phone, rumours have revealed some information regarding the Realme GT Neo 5. Given that this is a premium phone, you may anticipate that it will have a flagship chipset inside. For quick performance, it is said to use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate could be revealed.

    According to reports, the manufacturer will enable 240W fast charging technology with this gadget, a significant improvement above the 150W fast charging offered by the Realme GT Neo 3. Realme GT Neo 5 may include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 150W rapid charging, if leaks are to be believed. The second model --- Realme GT Neo 5 Pro --- is expected to contain a 4,600mAh battery unit and enable 240W rapid charging.

    For photography, the rear camera configuration may offer Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera. It probably has stereo speakers and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The remaining sensors' specifications are still a mystery.

    (Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
