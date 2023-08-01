Realme 11 5G with 108-megapixel rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched

Realme 11 5G's global variant is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood and features a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging over a USB Type-C port.

Realme 11 5G was launched in global markets, weeks after the handset made its debut in China as part of the Realme 11 series of smartphones. Specifications of the smartphone change somewhat from the one that was presented in China. Its worldwide version has a 108-megapixel main back camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor under the hood. It comes in two colour variants and has a 6.72-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C connection that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The recently released Realme 11 5G is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Realme UI 4.0 on top of Android 13. It has a 6.72-inch Samsung AMOLED screen that is full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels), has a 120Hz refresh rate, and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone has an 8GB RAM that can virtually be "expanded" by using unused storage, and it is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

The Realme 11 5G has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Realme 11 5G has a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Realme phone comes with 256 GB of internal storage that can be increased via a MicroSD card slot. The Realme 11 has a USB Type-C connector, dual SIM/dual standby 5G connection, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS.

The onboard sensors include an e-compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. According to the business, the Realme 11 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The pricing of the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage version of the Realme 11 5G is NTD 8990. The phone comes in two colour variations: Dawn Gold and Moon Night Dark (from Chinese). On August 3, it will be available for purchase on the Realme Taiwan website in Taiwan.

(Photo: @yabhishekhd | Twitter)