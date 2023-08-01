Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance launches JioBook laptop with 100GB free cloud storage; Check price, specs & other details

    In a move to expand its digital ecosystem, Reliance Jio has launched its latest JioBook laptop in India at an affordable price of Rs 16,499. Reliance Jio is giving free 100GB cloud storage space on Digiboxx. The new Jio laptop will go on sale on August 5 via Amazon and other channels.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Reliance Jio has introduced its most recent JioBook laptop in India at a competitive price of Rs 16,499 as part of an effort to broaden its digital ecosystem. A simple laptop for everyday usage. Along with the laptop, participants will also be eligible to receive 100GB of free cloud storage on Digiboxx, good for one year. 

    The new Jio laptop has a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and an octa-core CPU. In its teasers, the business asserts that the JioBook can function effectively and smoothly when multitasking. It has 64GB of storage, which can be increased with an SD card to 256GB. The JioBook's Infinity keyboard and big multi-gesture trackpad are two of its standout features. Additionally, the laptop has built-in USB and HDMI connections that let users connect to other peripherals and devices.

    The JioBook, which runs on Jio's JioOS operating system, offers a user-friendly interface. Dual-band Wi-Fi and 4G connections are supported by the laptop. According to Jio, the new laptop is very thin and light, weighing only 990 grammes. It has an 11.6-inch HD display that is portable and anti-glare. This means that the JioBook is extremely portable, which the business itself has stated.

    The laptop is advertised on Amazon as being "designed for all ages productivity, entertainment, and play." It boasts 4G networking support and an octa-core CPU that, according to the manufacturer, can manage multitasking between programmes, high-definition video streaming, and more. According to the business, it can provide consumers a battery that will last all day. Overall, it is designed for those who have a tight budget and need a laptop for everyday activities like surfing, learning, and other things.

    The new JioBook laptop will go on sale on August 5 and it will be available for purchase via Reliance Digital's online and offline stores. In addition to this, the device will also be sold through Amazon. 

