    Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1: When, where to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    The launch event of Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earphones, and Xiaomi TV X series will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, including YouTube and X. Check out all details here.
     

    Redmi 12 5G Watch 3 Active to launch on August 1 When where to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, will have a massive launch event on Tuesday, August 1 in Delhi. The company plans to introduce the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G, as well as the Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earbuds, and Xiaomi TV X series, along with other new low-cost smartphones. The launch event will start at 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

    On the company's social media channels, including YouTube and Twitter, the Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earbuds, and Xiaomi TV X series launch event will be live-streamed. Click the linked link provided below to view the live feed of the Phone 2 launch event.

    According to various media reports there may be two Redmi 12 5G models: one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. He speculates that the 6GB RAM model might cost Rs 9,999, while the 8GB RAM version would cost Rs 13,999.

    The business has created a special webpage with a preview of the new phone. It is confirmed that the Redmi 12 5G will include a Snapdragon chipset. The phone will have an LED sensor in addition to a triple camera setup on the back. 

    The Redmi 12 5G smartphone will have an alluring rainbow-hued crystal glass design. The front-facing camera will have a punch-hole cutout and be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi 12 5G will reportedly have a large 6.79-inch FHD+ display. Right out of the box, it will operate on the MIUI 14 skin built on top of Android 13.

    The forthcoming release of a new low-cost wristwatch and a Xiaomi TV series in India was just announced by Xiaomi India's official X account. It is predicted that the Redmi Watch 3 Active would have the same features as its worldwide predecessor and come in two distinct colours.

    In India, the price of the smartwatch is anticipated to be less than Rs 5,000, taking into account its cost in other regions. In terms of the Xiaomi Smart TV X series, the new smart TV range from the manufacturer will follow the line of 4K televisions from the previous year.

