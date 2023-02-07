5 reasons why Jabra Elite 5 earbuds with active noise cancellation is perfect for you

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Jabra Elite 5 in India with new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds will be available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige on the e-commerce Amazon from 10th February 2023 at Rs 14,999.
     

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Earbuds with active noise cancellation is a blessing. It has now essentially become a requirement due to the fact that more and more businesses are including the functionality in their products. The Jabra Elite 5 is currently available as Jabra's newest model of wireless earphones. According to the manufacturer, the gadget is ideal for anybody who has to answer calls whenever and wherever they arise and enjoys watching media on their gadgets.

    Beginning on February 10, 2023, Amazon will sell the earphones. They will cost Rs 14,999 and come in Titanium Black and Gold Beige colour options. The Jabra Elite 5 includes the brand-new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC).

    Also Read | Google unveils AI chatbox Bard, will take on ChatGPT

    Playtime and battery life: The Jabra Elite 5 guarantees 7 hours of playback time and 28 hours of battery life when used with the case.

    Processor and speakers: The Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset and 6mm speakers are used in the earphones. The earbuds have feedforward microphones on the exterior and feedback microphones within the ear.

    Dual pairing: The Jabra Elite 5 provides a particular option for you if you like to have your earphones linked to two devices at once. The earphones' bluetooth multipoint / dual pairing capability allows you to maintain a simultaneous connection to two devices.

    Also Read | Apple may launch iPhone 16 Ultra in 2024, may cost more than Pro Max model: Report

    Comfortable fit: According to the manufacturer, the earbuds offer a "discreet, comfortable, and compact fit," making them perfect for anyone wishing to purchase earbuds that are svelte and portable.

    Other details: The Jabra Elite 5 has Qi-certified wireless charging as well as built-in Google Assistant and Alexa to provide customers with hands-free help so they can take calls and access other functions without having to touch their devices. The earphones also have IP55-rated dust and water resistance.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G to launch on February 7: When, where to watch event live? What you can expect

