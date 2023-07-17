Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19

    Realme is launching the Realme Pad 2 tablet in India on July 19, along with the Realme C53 smartphone. The Realme Pad 2 will have a larger 11.5-inch display with and will likely be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19 here is what we know gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    The Realme Pad 2 tablet will be on sale in India on July 19 according to Realme's announcement. Alongside the new Realme C53 smartphone, the Realme Pad 2 replacement from 2021 will debut. Realme claims the new Realme Pad 2 will be "bigger" and "faster" than the device from the previous generation in the official email invitation. Realme has also disclosed that the Pad 2 will include a 120Hz display, which is a significant improvement over the earlier model.

    Reports suggest that 11.5-inch Realme Pad 2 display has a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and 450 peak brightness. The 10.4-inch display on the original Realme Pad is substantially smaller than this one. To keep the price low, the corporation may continue to employ an LCD display. 

    The Realme Pad 2 doesn't seem to have 5G. That implies that there will only be a Wi-Fi option. An 8360mAh battery with 33W and a single back camera are potential additional features. According to the tip, the Realme Pad 2 is available in two colours: black and green. Furthermore, it's not known if Realme will sell tablet accessories or if the device is intended only for media consumption. For the Realme Pad X, Realme unveiled the Realme Smart Keyboard (Rs 4,999). 

    Meanwhile, Realme has also announced the July 19 release of the Realme C53 smartphone with Pad 2. A promotional picture shows that the Realme C53 will include a Dynamic Island notch for some alerts, similar to the one on the iPhone 14 Pro. In addition, the 7.99mm-thick smartphone has a streamlined appearance. A 108-megapixel camera is also included on the back of the Realme C53. Other features include a gold colour option, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and twin rear cameras.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
