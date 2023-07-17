Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may introduce iPhone 15 in a new pink colour: Report

    The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in the second week of September. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 smartphone will be available in pink colour.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 2:27 PM IST

    The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple may launch four new iPhones  —  iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max- this year. In the second week of September, the iPhone 15 series is anticipated to go on sale. Prior to release, a fresh leak indicated that the next iPhone 15 smartphone will come in pink.

    The next iPhone 15 is expected to be available in green, light yellow, and pink hues, according to the information leaker ShrimpApplePro. This information was provided by AppleInsider, who also noted that the leaker had tweeted a picture of a security credential from Foxconn, implying that the source is connected to Apple's manufacturing partner.

    It was previously reported that the iPhone 15 Pro would come in a dark blue shade with a grey undertone. The blue colour is expected to come with a new titanium material and will have a brushed finish instead of the stainless steel that Apple has had in the past.

    Additionally, the business is anticipated to release the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in a green hue and a dark red shade for the iPhone 15 Pro. Weibo user reportedly disclosed information on the next iPhone 15 Pro, revealing that it would be offered in a brand-new colour choice named "crimson."

    The report also includes self-generated renders of the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in new green, light blue, and red shades.  According to a different reports, the iPhone 15 will have an 18% larger battery, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro will have a 14% larger battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max would have a 12% larger battery.

    The iPhone Pro versions may have a titanium frame, according to reports. The current A16 Bionic processor is anticipated to power the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might make use of the more sophisticated A17 Bionic SoC. 

