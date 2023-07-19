Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme Pad 2 with 11.5-inch 2K display launched in India; Check its specs, price, other details

    The Realme Pad 2 comes days after Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Pad 6 and days before Samsung's expected Galaxy Tab S9 series launch. On the software side, the Realme Pad 2 ships with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The Realme Pad 2 also comes with an 8-megapixel camera.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    In India, Realme has unveiled the Realme Pad 2, a new tablet. Days after Xiaomi released the Xiaomi Pad 6, and days before Samsung was slated to release its Galaxy Tab S9 series, the latest Android tablet was released. The Realme Pad 2 is considerably less expensive and has more basic specs. It replaces the first Realme Pad from 2021, which was likewise marketed at customers who were on a tight price.

    First off, the Realme Pad 2 has a better, larger display. Since the tablet is primarily designed for media consumption, the speakers have also been improved. Although it looks comparable to any other Android tablet on the market, the design language has been subtly altered. The Realme Pad 2 notably does away with the headphone jack. 

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 specifications leaked! Smartphone may come with 5,400mAh battery, fast charging & more

    The 11.5-inch display on the Realme Pad 2 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The original Pad had a 10.4-inch display, in contrast. To prevent unintentional touches when holding the tablet, both tablets have bezels that are notably thick. An 8,360mAh battery and the MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC are used to power it. The battery can now charge at 33W.

    Also Read | Oppo K11 5G to launch in China on July 25; Key specifications, colours, price teased

    The Realme Pad 2 comes pre-installed with Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. Some of the features continue to be commonplace and are also included on Realme smartphones. Reading mode, a smart sidebar, and other features are included. A split screen, a flexible window, and screen mirroring are further features. 

    The Realme Pad 2 is compatible with the Realme 10 Pro Plus, 11 Pro Plus, GT, GT 2, GT Neo 5, GT Neo 3, and GT Neo 3T, according to Realme. A 8-megapixel camera is also included with the Realme Pad 2. In India, Realme has also unveiled the Realme C53, a new smartphone.

    Price ranges for the Realme Pad 2 in India range from Rs 19,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to Rs 22,999 for the top model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Realme and ICICI Bank are working together to provide a Rs. 1,500 immediate discount.   For SBI and HDFC Bank cards, the same promotion is available. Later this month, preorders for the tablet will open, and the first sales will start on August 1.

    The hues Inspiration Green and Imagination Grey are available for the Realme Pad 2. The tablet, according to the manufacturer, has a metal finish.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale: iPhone 14 available for Rs 32,399! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

